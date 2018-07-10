Showtime: Northside Limerick cinema goes on Vue after takeover

LIMERICK’s cinema on the northside has become known as Vue, after the British cinema chain took over Showtime.

The re-brand comes after Vue Entertainment took over Showtime, which had a branch in the Ennis Road, and at Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Having been closed for a short period to allow the rebrand, Vue reopened on Friday, July 6. The Limerick site has seven screens.

Nigel Drake, Vue’s general manager in Limerick said: “We are delighted to be bringing the best in big screen entertainment to Limerick and myself and my team can’t wait to welcome people to enjoy both the latest blockbusters and event cinema titles including opera, ballet and theatre."

There are three cinemas in Limerick, the others in Dooradoyle and Castletroy.