'Happy Limerick Pride': RuPaul shows support for city festival

AMERICAN television personality and drag queen RuPaul has tweeted support for Limerick Pride, which finished with a large parade in the city on Saturday.

Hundreds of people took part in the annual LGBTQI parade through the city on Saturday afternoon, grand marshaled by Limerick Leader columnist Richard Lynch of ILoveLimerick.com.

A 300ft pride flag was carried by marchers down O'Connell Street.

RuPaul, who has 1.24m followers on Twitter, tweeted on Sunday at Richard Lynch and said: 'Happy Limerick Pride!'

Speaking at the start of the parade, Richard said: “It’s a beautiful honour for me. Limerick is the city I love. I love Limerick Pride.”

“There is a lot of work still to do. People ask why do we still have Pride, with the improvements made. We have a Pride because there are people in Russia and other countries who are murdered and executed because of their gender identity, because of their sexual orientation. It’s not fair, and it’s not right, and as an LGBT community, we need to stand together,” he said.