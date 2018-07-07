Explosion of Pride as Limerick shows its true colours

LIMERICK exploded in colour this Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people took part in the annual LGBTQI parade through the city.

Warm weather ensured the parade, grand marshaled by Limerick Leader columnist Richard Lynch proved to be a huge success.

Groups from across the city, including the Samaritans, and Limerick Roller Derby gathered at City Hall for the start of the parade, which is the flagship event of Pride 2018.

Speaking at the start of the parade, Richard said: “It’s a beautiful honour for me. Limerick is the city I love. I love Limerick Pride.”

He admitted that the Pride parade always represents a sentimental moment for him, following the sad death of his mother Florence and father Eric, who always took part in the Pride parade alongside their son.

“There is a lot of work still to do. People ask why do we still have Pride, with the improvements made. We have a Pride because there are people in Russia and other countries who are murdered and executed because of their gender identity, because of their sexual orientation. It’s not fair, and it’s not right, and as an LGBT community, we need to stand together,” he said.

Fianna Fail councillors, Mayor James Collins and Vivienne Crowley were also present during the annual parade.

Mayor Collins said: “When I was elected mayor last week, I said I wanted a Limerick that works for everybody, and that’s what today is all about. Inclusiveness, and celebrating who we are. That’s why I’m happy to be here today – to join in the parade.”

For more, see Monday’s Limerick Leader