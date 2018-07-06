Emergency services at scene of truck and car collision in Limerick
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a double vehicle collision in Limerick city this Friday afternoon.
Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the crash, involving a truck and car, at the flyover on Ballysimon Road at 2.37pm.
It dispatched three units to the crash and fire brigade are still at the scene.
It is not known how many people are involved in the incident. No injuries have been reported.
