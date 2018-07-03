Limerick packaging firm announce up to 30 new jobs following €8m investment

A MAJOR packaging company in Limerick city is expected to increase its workforce by up to 30 over the next two years, following a major €8m expansion to its facility.

Rigi Containers, an Irish corrugated packaging company, officially opened two major extensions at its production site in Galvone Business Park, in Southill this Monday.

Rigid Containers is owned by VPK Packaging Group.

Over the past three years, Rigid Containers Limerick has operated and grown as a business unit, producing high-end corrugated packaging for industry, consumer goods, food & beverages, Pharma & medical, and E-commerce all over the globe.

Site director Mark Munnelly said that company has quickly established itself as a “centre of excellence for quality service through flexibility and operational excellence.

“Since taking over in 2015, we have grown our production volume by 30%, with plans for further expansion. While investment in both manufacturing technology and facilities are central to the progress made by Rigid Containers to date, our sustainable competitive advantage lays with our talented and committed 95 staff members, many with over 20 year experience in the industry.

“Staff representatives, in the form of Siptu and the TEEU, have been key stakeholders in the business since 2015, and have shown strong leadership and pragmatism working with us to deliver a four year pay deal that allowed us to address key business challenges, whilst securing four years of continuous pay improvement for staff following ten years of no pay increases.”

Mr Munnelly said that Rigid is looking to take on an additional 25 to 30 employees over the next two years.

He added that they are also committed to the local community, and are sponsoring underage GAA teams in Limerick and Limerick City FC’s women’s team.

“So our competitiveness goes far beyond the business park, and our investment in the county’s future goes beyond our 100% sustainable packaging and pursuit of local suppliers where possible.”

The southern extension is 880 square metres and accommodates a new materials handling system. The western extension consists of a 708 square metre ground floor and a 400 square metre of mezzanine floor. The ground floor accommodates a new gluing machine and ancillary equipment, while the mezzanine allows for more offices, meeting rooms and a staff canteen.

Sean McGlynn, Limerick Regeneration said welcomed the €8m investment this week:

“The expansion here at Rigid Containers is a real success story for the area. Limerick Regeneration in South Hill is always keen to support the development of employment centres and as such work very closely with the Galvone Business Association in an effort to support the ongoing development and expansion of all businesses through a series of infrastructural upgrades to the estate.”