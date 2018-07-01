Great-grandmother killed in fatal Limerick road crash named locally

THE woman killed in a fatal road crash in Limerick on Friday evening has been named locally as great- grandmother Annette Cierans.

Ms Cierans (née Quinn), Raheen and formerly of O’Dwyers Villas in Thomondgate, was fatally injured after her car was involved in a collision with a van in the village of Kildimo, County Limerick shortly before 5pm on Friday evening.

She was taken from the scene to University Hospital Limerick, where she was pronounced dead.

The male driver of the van was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wife to Aubrey, Ms Cierans is survived by her children Sarah, Rebecca, Melissa, Deborah and Christopher, as well as her five grandchildren and great-granddaughter, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Ms Cierans will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

A Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mungret Old Cemetery.