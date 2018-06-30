Sadness following death of young Limerick man who went missing off the coast of New York

FUNERAL arrangements have been announced for a young Limerick man who drowned this week while swimming with two friends off the coast of New York City.

Niall Gibbons, originally from Milford Grange, Castletroy, disappeared near Long Beach, Long Island on approximately 2am local time on Monday, June 25.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” a family friend said.

“He was a lovely young man and he has been lost in very sad circumstances.”

Tributes have been paid to the 30-year old Limerick man on social media this Saturday evening.

“There are no words to express how deeply you will be missed,” one friend said.

“You were a rare gem and loved by so many, and I know your spirit will shine on forever,” another friend wrote.

“I treasure the time I had of knowing you, and only wish it wasn't cut so short. I'll never forget you.”

Mr Gibbons is the son of Marie and Ray Gibbons, a well-known local businessman who ran Limerick Warehousing on the Ennis Road for many years.

His mother Marie was formerly with the ESB and was a Bunratty singer.

It is understood that Mr Gibbon’s sister Sharon is currently living in Australia.

He attended Castletroy College, and was among the first cohort of students to attend the school when it first opened.

Mr Gibbons had been working as a bar manager in New York and had been living in the States for a number of years.

It is understood Mr Gibbon’s remains are currently being repatriated back to Limerick.

A Requiem Mass is due to take place at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford on Wednesday July 4 at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation to take place at a later date.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.