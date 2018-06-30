Locke Burger to bring the ‘ultimate’ burger to Limerick in classic Citroen HY van

AFTER years of research, a former chef at a popular Limerick gastropub is ready to take his spin on the ‘ultimate’ burger on the road in a lovingly-restored classic 1959 Citroen HY van.

The Locke Burger, a new Limerick food truck, launches this weekend.

It's the brainchild of chef Richard Costello Jnr, who trained at the Ferrandi School of Cuisine in Paris before going on to work at the Michelin starred La Fourgette du Printemps.

“The food truck idea I’ve been thinking about for 18 months but the burger idea, I’ve been thinking about for the last four or five years, from seeing and working in different places abroad,” Mr Costello said.

As well as many kitchens in New York City and New Zealand, he has previously worked as head chef at his parent’s gastropub, the Locke Bar.

He was determined to find and create a burger that he couldn’t get at home on his travels, he added.

“The way we age the beef and the different cuts we use make it different,” he explained.

“That’s the process I figured out over my travels and its down to how we age our beef.”

“We select our own beef, age it ourselves and then have the different cuts around town in different butchers,” he explained.

“No one else does that so that’s what makes it different.”

Over the last six months, he has met with local suppliers and has sourced a 28-day, dry-aged mince using his preferred mix of sirloin, chuck, brisket and fat.

“All the meat is sourced in Limerick, we selected beef every six weeks," he added.

"Then its hung for a certain length of time, we break it down, mince them so there is a lot of thought gone into the patty and the bun as well. We wanted to make sure the bun complimented the flavours of the burger.”

He located a 1959 Citroen HY van, known for being converted in food trucks, in Ipswich and decided to take the plunge, he added.

“We had to totally gut the whole thing, put a new engine into it, two grills, a frier, put in the electrics. So there was a lot involved with it, to get it road worthy as well.”

“For this Summer, we’re going to keep it outside the Locke and let it grow naturally and aim for 2019 to do some festivals."

"There’s some drinks companies that went to get involved with us as well so hopefully next year we’ll be able to bring it on the road.”

Locke Burger will outside the Locke Bar, this Saturday until 9pm and tomorrow, this Sunday, from 12 noon until 9pm.