BREAKING: Woman in her 60s killed in fatal Limerick road crash

A WOMAN has been killed following a fatal head-on collision in Limerick this Friday evening.

A Garda investigation is underway into the circumstances of a two vehicle crash in the village of Kildimo, County Limerick, in which the woman, who is in her 60s, was fatally injured.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene shortly before 5PM this Friday evening.

The woman was the driver and sole occupant of a car which was involved in a collision with a van, according to a Garda spokesperson.

She was taken from the scene to University Hospital Limerick and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The male driver of the van was taken to University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

“A Garda investigation is underway into the circumstances of the crash and the road at the scene remains closed,” the spokesperson said.