Serious injuries reported following head-on collision in Limerick

SERIOUS injuries have been reported following a head-on collision in Limerick this Friday evening.

Emergency services are still attending the scene of a head-on collision in the village of Kildimo, in County Limerick.

Two units from the Rathkeale Fire Service were dispatched to the scene on the Main N69 road after they were alerted to the accident at 4.49 PM this Friday evening.

The condition of the drivers is not yet known but it is believed that a female motorist sustained serious injuries during the accident.

Emergency services have returned to base following a separate road traffic accident on the Rosbrien Interchange earlier this Friday evening.

Four units of the Limerick Fire Service were dispatched from their base on Mulgrave Street to attend to the accident Junction One, coming from the Dock Road direction.