Limerick council puts out call for star readers at library

LIMERICK City and County Council is inviting children to become a ‘Summer Star’, by taking part in a new reading programme during the school holidays.

Dooradoyle Library hosted a special event to mark the official launch of the popular reading challenge, which is for children across the entire city and county.

Guest of honour at the launch was best-selling author Róisín Meaney, who spoke passionately about the joy of getting lost in a good book to an audience of fourth and fifth class students from St Paul’s National School.

The children also enjoyed a selection of readings of childhood favourites from Róisín and other invited guests.

The Summer Stars Reading programme will run throughout the summer in public libraries across Limerick and around the country.

All participants will receive a Summer Stars Reading Card to record and track their own progress as they go. There will be rewards and incentives along the way and a certificate and medal of achievement at the end for all who complete the programme.

Everyone is invited to check out the Summer Stars website www.summerstars.ie which has lots of online games and activities. There are also helpful tips for reading and lists of recommended titles for children to discover. The books can then be borrowed from your local library.

And best of all: it’s entirely free.

To join in the fun and become a Summer Star, register at your local library this summer. Check out www.limerick.ie for details of your local branch.