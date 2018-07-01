Inaugural Cruinniú na nÓg is a blockbuster for Limerick kids

CELEBRATING film was the focus of hundreds of children from across Limerick who gathered at City Hall for Cruinniú na nÓg – the new national day of creativity for children and young people.

The popular Limerick BrickCon brought models of buildings in Limerick and while experts from the Fresh Film Festival introduced children as young as three to stop motion animation.

Young Irish Filmmakers were on hand with professional digital equipment and a green screen to introduce our youngest citizens to the technology which is used in the film, tv and video game industries.

Boys and girls of all ages came dressed as their favourite Movie Hero in wonderfully colourful costumes and make-up artist Elaine Hopkins (who has worked on Film and TV productions such as 'Ripper Street' and 'Vikings') was on hand to enhance their wonderful creativity.

Young YouTubers Sean Treacy and Luke Culhane – the 2016 Limerick Person of the Year – regaled their peers with their stories of being successful on YouTube

In glorious sunshine, hundreds of children and their families also enjoyed 'Movies in the Garden' at the Hunt Museum.

“It was a thoroughly rewarding day to see children and young people so culturally confident on this first celebration of youthful creativity, Cruinniú na nÓg,” said Sheila Deegan, Culture and Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council.

“Children are inherently creative, so for me taking the medium of film as a starting point for Cruinniú I wanted young people to celebrate the moving image but also be introduced to the 'behind the scenes' if you like, so that a cultural confidence is instilled in the young film makers of the future,” she added.

Jayne Foley, artistic director of Fresh Film Festival said: “Saturday was a wonderful day celebrating the art of film with the next generation of filmmakers and coupled with the beautiful weather, made it a day to remember.”

Cruinniú na nÓg is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and is presented in partnership with RTÉ and the local authorities including Limerick City and County Council.