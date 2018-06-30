Limerick's Dr Vicky Phelan plans to aid patients with €2.5m High Court settlement

BECOMING Dr Vicky Phelan was no mere novelty for the mother-of-two. After all, the double-Masters graduate had attempted to complete a PhD on two occasions since leaving University of Limerick in 2004.

So when it came to being informed by the president of her alma mater that she was to receive an honorary doctorate for her efforts in changing the face of women’s health, she was on “cloud nine”.

“It means a huge amount to me. Research is my natural thing and a PhD is the highest honour you can get, so I am thrilled, absolutely,” the newly-conferred doctor told a swarm of reporters, clad as she was with the familiar red, gold, and white robe.

Because of Vicky, the Government has been forced to investigate one of the most controversial health scandals in the State’s history. And as a result of her role in lifting the lid on the CervicalCheck controversy, over 200 women who were not informed about an audit into their incorrect cervical smears are being financially compensated.

Moreover, Dr Phelan’s campaign “cultivates a legacy of patient empowerment”, according to Dr Mairead Moriarty, assistant dean international of the faculty of arts, humanities and social sciences.

With her €2.5m High Court settlement, Vicky aims to pursue her campaign and her fight for, not just women with cervical cancer, but for those who get a terminal diagnosis.

“One of the things I would like to see happen and going forward is that in every cancer care centre in Ireland, there should be in a position, where if they are given a terminal diagnosis, that you should be sent down to this person because the oncologists don’t do it. It’s not part of their remit; they don’t have a teaching or research position.

“That is not part of their job. But there should be somebody you can go to who will help you look up trials or alternative drugs, because it is not fair to expect people to go home and give them no hope, for a start, tell them you have got 12 to 18 months and accept that that’s your lot. If I had done that, I wouldn’t be here. But I can do the research, that’s the difference,” she said.

Even though this idea is at an early stage, she has discussed the issue, among others, with Minister for Health Simon Harris.

“He has been in touch with me a few times, and I have been pushing to make sure that all the other women, who are going through treatment at the moment, who are part of the 209 who may get access to this [the drug], that he will stand by his promise and have it in writing. He has assured me that that will be the case,” she told journalists on Tuesday afternoon.

When asked about her health, she replied instantly: “Great, 100%,” adding that she has recently taken the fourth dose of her immunotherapy drug Pembrolizumab.

She said that three weeks before getting access to the drug, it was “the first time I thought that this was the beginning of the end” because of the pain she had been enduring.

“The only way I got access to them was pestering people. I had TDs on the case, I had solicitors on the case at that stage. I had to keep pushing and pushing until I made a nuisance of myself, to get access to it and shame them in the end.”

Though she is due to take a much-needed summer break in West Clare, she is determined to keep fighting for the women of Ireland.

“That is why I am doing this; it’s all young women with small kids, a lot of them a lot younger than mine. That’s the reason I am still at this, because I know I have to use my voice. Because people are listening to me at the moment. And I will keep going until I can’t, basically.”