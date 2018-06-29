Fun in the sun at outdoor events taking place in West Limerick this weekend 

THE glorious summer sunshine is certain to bring out the crowds to a number of outdoor events taking place in West Limerick this weekend.

The fun kicks off in Dromcollogher this Friday night for the opening ceremony of the annual Dromcollogher Festival.

This 78 year old event is one of the longest running festivals in Ireland, taking place over ten nights and with the focus firmly on family fun and entertainment for all ages.

The Johnny Cash Tribute band perform this Friday night and the programme also includes kids and adult fancy dress, a treasure hunt, a four-mile road race, live music in the Square including Shane McCormack of Voice UK, a pig roast, dog show, Strictly Come Dancing for children and adults, a jiving competition and a funfair nightly.

Then on Sunday, the Rathfredagh Garden Fete takes place.

The fete, a summer social calendar perennial, will take place this year at the earlier time of 12 noon but at that, fete committee chairman, Liam Griffin, is expecting some early birds.

“It’s all systems go preparing for Sunday,” he told the Limerick Leader. All this week, volunteers have been coming in to help sort out the thousands of items that will go on sale on Sunday: books, bags, plants, clothes, bric-a-brac and of course the legendary Wheel of Fortune.

“We are hoping the weather will boost crowds,” Mr Griffin said and he anticipated the fine weather will boost demand for cold drinks and ice-creams.

“Thanks to Ballygowan, we will have plenty water on hand,” he said, “and there will be a shop and an ice-cream van.”

The traditional strawberries and cream will also be available, he promised.

The fete, he added, is the first in a series of fund-raisers to buy a new bus for residents and service users at Rathfredagh. Admission to the fete is €5 and children are free.

This Sunday also will see the annual Abbeyfeale Races taking place. The racing action will take place at Relihan’s Farm on the road to Duagh and the first race is timed for 12:30pm.