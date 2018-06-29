East Limerick school days to be relived in a reunion

THE YEARS don’t be long going by…

St Joseph’s Secondary School, Convent of Mercy, Doon was closed in 2013. For close to 150 years it was the centre of education of generations of teenage girls in east Limerick and west Tipperary.

To celebrate and relive those days Bridie O’Connoe and a hard-working committee have organised a reunion for anyone who attended up until 1965.

It will take place on Tuesday, July 10 in Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel. Mrs O’Connor is hoping that many will travel from near and from overseas to attend as part of their summer holidays.

She said the Sisters of Mercy educated them in so many subjects and aspects of life.

“We are immensely grateful to them,” said Mrs O’Connor. The reunion will be a way of expressing their thanks and meeting up with school mates that they might not have seen for over half a century. Former pupils are welcome to bring a friend.

The welcome and registration takes place at noon with lunch at 1pm. This will be followed by a chat and a stroll down memory lane to a time vastly different than 2018.

There definitely wasn’t any internet or mobile phones back then but for more information log onto https://www.doonconventreunion.com or contact Mrs O’Connor at 086 8666771.

The committee have found a large number of photographs, like the one above, that will be pored over on the day. If you have some old pictures please bring them along on the day.