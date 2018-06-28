Limerick's Adare Manor teams up with one of the world's top Champagne houses

ADARE Manor is set to collaborate with one of the most luxurious Champagne houses in the world to host an exclusive tasting and dinner event.

Krug Champagne will be partnering up with the Manor to host a Private Krug Dinner on the evening of Thursday, July 12, in which a limited number of guests will be accommodated.

The evening will be jointly hosted by Jurica Gojevic, head sommelier at Adare Manor, and Julie Dupouy, Krug’s Irish Ambassador. Both Jurica and Julie have highly distinguished careers in the wine business, and both have served at award-winning Michelin Star Restaurants.

Ms Dupouy has held the title of Best Sommelier in Ireland since 2009 and, in 2016, she finished 3rd at the ASI World Sommelier Championship.

Guests on the evening will get a chance to taste bottles selected by Jurica and Julie, which will not be revealed until the night.

But they will include a Krug Grande Cuvée, Krug Rosé and various Krug Vintage Champagnes, a spokesperson said.

Krug Champagne was founded by Joseph Krug in 1843 and is based principally in Reims, the main city in France’s Champagne region.

It has claimed the top position as ‘The Most Popular Sparkling Wine’ by the Wine & Spirits Magazine. And Krug is the only house to create only prestige Champagnes every year since 1843, which they say “offer timeless and unexpected pleasure experiences”.

The evening in Adare Manor will commence with a private reception in The Cellar at Adare Manor, followed by a four-course dining experience in The Library, by Adare Manor’s Head Chef Michael Tweedie, who has formerly worked at two Michelin-starred restaurants.

Each course will be complimented with a specially-chosen Krug Champagne.

“For the past two years, we have assembled one of the finest wine collections and cellars Ireland has ever seen, with over 650 exceptional wines from the world’s finest wine regions, which has received huge praise and admiration from guests to date,” said Jurica Gojevic, head sommelier at Adare Manor.

“We believe in constantly exceeding expectations and in doing so, we have partnered with one of the most luxurious Champagne houses in the world to design this special evening. We have enjoyed working with Julie and the team at Krug to discover the perfect pairing for each of Mike’s special dining courses – it will truly be an occasion to remember.”

Julie Dupouy, the Krug Irish Ambassador, said: “Our bottles for sampling on the night will include Krug Grand Cuvée, a blend of more than 120 wines from ten or more different years. Described by many as the most generous Champagne in the world, and of exceptional finesse.”

Those who wish to reserve a €250 place at the dining table can contact Adare Manor on 061 605200 or at reservations@adaremanor.com.