Countdown is on to 2018 Limerick Chamber awards

THE countdown to the 2018 Limerick Chamber Business Awards will get under way in earnest later this week.

The awards, of which the Limerick Leader are media partners, will be launched with a special business breakfast in the Castletroy Park Hotel this Thursday, June 28.

The annual event, which is one of the most popular in Limerick’s business calendar, will take place in November.

The purpose of the awards is to honour businesses, from SMEs right up to multi-nationals, which continue to operate with success and distinction in the Limerick Region.

The Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards are open to all companies and sectors and, critically, entrants do not need to be a member of Limerick Chamber.

This year, as ever, the awards are open to companies based in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, North Cork and North Kerry.

But the number of categories has been reduced to seven awards.

The closing date for entries is September 14.

The business awards, now in their eighth year, is designed to acknowledge companies in the local region for their innovation and commitment. Over the years it has showcased some of the region’s finest businesses and entrepreneurs.

For more, call 061-415180.