Limerick and Clare emergency services tackling massive gorse fire

EMERGENCY services have been tackling a massive gorse fire on a prominent hill in Clare, just a few miles outside of Limerick city this Sunday.

At 4.39pm, the fire brigade was alerted to the incident at Woodcock Hill and immediately dispatched five units to the scene.

There are media reports that the fire was caused by a car that crashed into a ditch.

Two units came from Mulgrave Street, two from Ennis and one from Shannon. It is understood that the Limerick City Fire Service have returned to base.

It is expected that the Fire Service will be tackling the fire for a number of hours.