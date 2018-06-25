Limerick Twenty Thirty to host information night on Mungret proposals

LIMERICK Twenty Thirty’s design team for the Mungret Park development will host an information evening as they begin development.

The event takes place this Wednesday in Mungret GAA’s clubhouse between 6pm​ and 8pm.

It comes as the first phase of the master planning process of the development is they begin the first phase of the master planning process for the 26 hectares of lands owned by Limerick City and County Council in Mungret.

The team, whose appointment was announced three weeks ago, has spent the initial period of their engagement deepening their understanding of the site and will commence the master planning process in earnest on Wednesday when they have their first engagement with locals.

David Conway, the chief executive of the Limerick Twenty Thirty company, said: “Our intention is that the Mungret site would become a standard bearer at not just a local but national level on how to create a community as distinct from a housing development. We have huge ambition for the site.”