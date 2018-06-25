Councillors call for answers as graveyard woes continue in Abbeyfeale and Tournafulla

TWO new possible sites have emerged for a new graveyard in Abbeyfeale in the past weeks but one has already been ruled out as unsuitable due to percolation.

A second site is to be tested, councillors were told at a meeting of Newcastle West Municipal District.

But expressions of interest, advertised last month, will continue to be accepted through the summer and the councillors will be told about the outcome in September.

“It would be easier to pull hen’s teeth than get a graveyard in Abbeyfeale,” Cllr John Sheahan said pointing out that the search has gone on for nearly two years and involved 17 different sites. “We have a site that has been assessed as suitable but we bypass it at every turn. At this state, we should be looking for the funding to be put in place, never mind site selection.”

“We must have €20,000 -30,000 spent on trial holes at this stage,” Cllr Francis Foley said, arguing that it was time to draw a line in the site. “We need to get an answer. I don’t see why we should spend more money on percolation tests.”

But attempts to secure an extension to the graveyard in Tournafulla have run into problems, according to Cllr Liam Galvin who has said he is “bitterly disappointed” with the response to the issue by Limerick City and County Council.

Some months ago, a delegation from Tournafulla made a presentation to the Newcastle West Municipal District, Cllr Galvin pointed out. They had identified a plot of land adjacent to the existing graveyard which would be available to the council to buy at a very reasonable cost. They had also identified land a right of way to this plot which the landowners were willing to give for free.

But, said the Abbeyfeale councillor, the people in Tournafulla were now being told by the council there was a problem with the land as it was too dry for a graveyard.

“It is time the CEO and yourselves have a good look at what ye are doing,” Cllr Galvin said. “There is something missing in this country and it is free of charge. It is common sense.”

“Go back and talk to Fr Mullane,“, he demanded.

Senior executive officer, Joe Delaney agreed to meet the Tournafulla graveyard committee before the next meeting in July.