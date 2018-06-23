County Limerick grandmother of 19 was caught drink driving

A GRANDMOTHER of 19 was put off the road for drink driving at Kilmallock Court.

Mary O’Donnell, aged 62, of Riverview Estate, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while exceeding the alcohol limit.

Inspector Dermot O’Connor said at 4.05am on May 20, 2017, gardai received a report of a single vehicle accident at Millmount, Kilmallock.

“The defendant was sitting in the driver’s seat. The keys were in the ignition. She admitted she was driving,” said Insp O’Connor.

Ms O’Donnell was conveyed to Bruff garda station. A sample taken by a doctor showed a reading of 125mgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for Ms O’Donnell, said the incident was “entirely out of character” for his client.

“She was going through a difficult period at the time. She is the mother of five and grandmother of 19,” said Mr Gill.

Judge Marian O’Leary disqualified Ms O’Donnell from driving for two years and fined her €400.