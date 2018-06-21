'Our lives will never be the same': County Limerick town prepares to say final farewell to Jack

PREPARATIONS are underway to bring an Askeaton teenager, who died tragically after falling from a balcony in Mallorca, home to his final resting place.

Jack Walsh, 19, had flown to Santa Ponsa after a Leaving Cert repeat maths exam on Monday of last week. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, he fell 39 foot from an apartment balcony.

The teenager was in an induced coma for two days in a Spanish hospital, during which time his heartbroken parents Tony and Sandra and his two triplet sisters Tara and Orla travelled to the Balearic island to say goodbye. Jack’s life-support machine was switched off last Thursday, and he passed away surrounded by family.

Lives have been saved in Spain, thanks to the teenager’s decision to donate his organs.

In a post to Facebook, Jack's mother thanked people for their support.

“Our lives will never be the same, the support we have received as a family has been amazing and is a true reflection of what a wonderful young man Jack turned out to be.

“Jack ticked the donor box on his learner licence, and it is a comfort knowing people are alive today as a result of Jack’s tragic accident. Thanks to everyone for all the kind words and wishes. Your support is really appreciated at this sad time.

“Our hearts are broken.”

The parents are now making preparations for the repatriation of Jack’s remains.

It is understood that the family hopes to have his remains in Ireland by this Thursday evening or Friday. If all goes according to plan, the funeral could commence over the weekend.

Local Cllr Kevin Sheahan said that everybody in Askeaton is feeling the young man’s loss.

“They are my neighbours, they are a family who are very popular in the community. Everybody is feeling a sense of loss at this time, and great sadness,” he said reverently.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We are all there to help each other, to get over this difficult time.”

Jack, like the rest of his family, was heavily involved in soccer in the local community. Askeaton AFC paid tribute to the teenager, an Arsenal fan.

“To be forever remembered, forever missed,” it said in a statement.

“Words cannot express our deep sadness at the passing of Jack. May the comfort of God, relatives and friends help the Walsh family through these difficult times.”

Sporting and community events have been postponed locally in the aftermath of the accident, in an act of solidarity and respect for the family.

Askeaton GAA and the local Bord Na nÓg paid tribute, saying “he was always dependable, and what he lacked in stature on the field was outweighed by his determination”.