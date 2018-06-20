Street artist Maser puts out €100k funding call to Limerick groups for bright ideas

RENOWNED Irish street artist Maser is calling on Limerick youth groups to come up with a project idea that could help them to secure funding under a new initiative.

The Dublin artist, who recently completed a colourful mural on Limerick’s Thomas Street, has teamed up with the 2018 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, which aims to inspire and empower young people from 16-25 to become leaders of the future.

Youth-oriented non-profit and community groups are encouraged to think outside the box and get creative with their project ideas, which can fall into one of a number of categories.

“I'm very grateful to be involved and support the Coca-Cola Thank you Fund. It's a great initiative for the young people of Ireland,” said Maser, whose mother’s family is from County Limerick.

“I will be working with a youth group from Crumlin in Dublin, to collaborate on creating a mural based on their concepts and ideas. The role of mentoring these kids and sharing my experience is a rewarding one for me, with the hope to teach and educate. I know in return I'll also take a lot from this new experience.

“Creativity, innovation and fresh ideas is something to be encouraged in young people in Ireland – there are ambitious people here who want to make things happen and they need support. I’m asking all those people out there with great ideas to get online and apply for funding – there’s a load of money to give away so if you have a project you’re passionate about please submit your ideas.”

The categories are: ‘Bridging the divide between education and the workplace’, ‘Fostering diversity and inclusion in youth communities’, ‘Empowering young people to become leaders of the future’, and ‘Youths taking an innovative approach to sustainability in local communities’.

Grants will be awarded ranging from €5,000 to €30,000. To submit a project idea, non-profit organisations should go online to www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou, fill out the application form and submit a short video (maximum 60 seconds) explaining what their project is and why it deserves funding. The deadline is Friday, July 13.