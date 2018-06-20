Ombudsman receives 224 complaints about public services from Limerick

A NEW report has revealed that Ombudsman Peter Tyndall received 224 complaints about public services from Limerick in 2017.

Of these, there were 59 complaints against Limerick City and County Council, according to the Ombudsman’s annual report for 2017, which was published this Wednesday.

In total, Mr Tyndall received 3,021 complaints nationally about providers of public services last year, 224 of which were from people living in Limerick.

The annual report details that the sectors that were the most complained about in 2017 were Government Departments/Offices – 953 complaints – Local Authorities – 852 complaints – and health and social care sector – 608 complaints.

The Ombudsman also announced today that he will shortly be publishing a report into ‘end of life care’ in Irish hospitals.

The Ombudsman today also launched a new website for his Office – www.ombudsman.ie – which makes it easier for people to make a complaint to his Office, and provides advice and information to the public and service providers.