Killaloe Coast Guard rescue person from water in County Limerick

THE Killaloe Coast Guard Unit has successfully taken a person from the water “safe and well” in County Limerick this Tuesday.

Killaloe Coast Guard Unit was tasked by Valentia Coast Guard at 11:25am this Tuesday to reports of a person entering the water in Castleconnell.

The unit mobilised its D class rescue boat with a crew along with a shore team. Limerick Fire and Rescue, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue and Rescue 115 from Shannon were also tasked.

Limerick Fire Service was notified at 11.20am but was stood down at 12.07pm and all units were stood down en route when the person was taken from the water safe and well, according to the Killaloe Coast Guard Unit, who added: “Well done to all units involved.”