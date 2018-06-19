Walk-up fares increase on 'green bus’ between Limerick and Dublin

THE walk-up fare on the ‘green bus’ between Limerick and Dublin has risen to €15 each way.

Dublin Coach, which provides twice-hourly services between Limerick and the capital has announced the fare has gone up from €12 to €15, the second rise in just a number of months.

Customers can avoid the fare increase by paying ​online, where a single to Dublin remains at €10, the original cost when the service launched in 2012.

Walk-up fares between Limerick, Bunratty and Ennis are up to €7, with online prices remaining at €5.

Kildare Village fares are also up, as are those to Dublin Airport.

Rates between Limerick City and Adare and Newcastle West remain at €5.