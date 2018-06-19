Limerick haulage company fined for using wrong diesel in two trucks

A KILCORNAN haulage company was fined a total of €5,000 at Newcastle West court in connection with two charges of using prescribed diesel in two vehicles belonging to the company.

In the first case, the court was told that Revenue Commission officers and Customs and Excise officers who were carrying out roadside tests on the N85 at Clonroad More, Ennis on April 28 last year, stopped a Daf truck belonging to Rowen Haulage Ltd, Cowpark, Curraghchase, Kilcornan.

They discovered that the regular fuel tank had been by-passed and all fuel was coming from what they called “the donkey tank” at the back.

The driver told the officers the “white diesel tank was leaking”.

The vehicle was formally seized and samples were taken and prescribed diesel was found.

When the company owner was subsequently interviewed, he said the fuel tank had rotted away and it was impossible to get a replacement but that one was on its way from Cavan.

Once a replacement tank was fitted, the vehicle was released on payment of €3,000.

Also on April 28 last year, Revenue and Customs and Excise officers went to a depot used by Rowen Haulage at Cloughkeating and found prescribed diesel in another vehicle.

The officers were told it wasn’t used on the road. It had last been used on a job in Adare and was returned on a loader.