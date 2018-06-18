Limerick company continues to cause Ripples in IT sector

BOSSES at a Limerick-based information technology firm are celebrating this week after winning a prestigious national award.

Orion, which is engineered in house at Ripplecom, based in the area’s industrial estate, won the title of IT project of the year for the small to medium sized enterprise centre at the 2018 technology excellence awards.​

Orion is a disaster recovery process to prevent companies being hit by outages in terms of their computer systems.

Ripplecom managing director John McDo​nnell said: “Crucially, the Tech Excellence Awards celebrate innovation that is rooted in a thorough understanding of clients’ needs which is exactly where the impetus for Orion came from.”

He continued: “The award is testament to the talents and hard work of everyone at Ripplecom. The skill of our engineers and the service delivered by the entire team is what allows Ripplecxom to carve out a niche in an increasingly competitive market and to deliver value added products.”

Founded in 2009, Ripplecom carries a portfolio of data, voice, secure and resilience projects.

It’s licensed as a telecommunications operator by the commission for communications regulation, and links almost 600 primary schools up across the country.

Meanwhile, the Tech Excellence Awards are considered the most prestigious in Ireland’s IT industry.

They celebrate transformational technology which delivers outstanding operational and competitive advantages to Irish companies nationwide.

The awards took place in Dublin’s City West hotel.