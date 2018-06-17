Permanent home for Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh close as site cleared

A LIMERICK city school has moved another step closer towards a state-of-the-art new school campus on Clare Street.

Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh has applied for planning permission to clear the site at the former Dawn Dairies-Kerry Group processing plant, on Old Clare Street.

The former dairy is the future site of the school’s “permanent home”, according to Patrick Hogan of the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

“Planning permission has been submitted for the clearing of the site, which would be the normal course of action,” Mr Hogan said.

“You have to prepare the site before any other form of action, in terms of foundations.”

“We’re applying for planning permission to clear the site and then in the near future, subsequently to apply for the new build for the school.”

“The school will be getting its permanent home there; the building that it is currently in a leased building. That was never intended to be a permanent home anyway,” he added.

The purpose of the site was approved in 2015 and the keys were handed over in 2016.

Fianna Fáil Councillor and director of Limerick 2030 James Collins welcomed the progress on the school.

“The school has been doing fantastically well and principal Donncha Ó’Treasaigh and the staff are doing a tremendous job. Academically but also in terms of the students who graduate out of there every year and the type of people they become is fantastic.”

“That’s in spite of the tight space they are in at the moment. The buildings they were initially in were not an ideal layout for running a school but that hasn’t stopped them.”

“I can only imagine, when a purpose built school is provided for them, how well then that the school will progress even further.”