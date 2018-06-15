Injuries reported in house fire on outskirts of Limerick city

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a suspected house fire on the outskirts of the city, in which an elderly man received burns.

The alarm was raised about the fire in Knockroe, Meelick, at 5.44pm.

The fire service was called when smoke was detected in the house. An elderly gentleman was injured in the incident, sustaining burns.

A second person is also believed to be injured.

Four units of the fire service remained at the scene as of 7.20pm.