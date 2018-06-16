Volunteer Áine to shave off her 25-inch locks in aid of Rape Crisis Mid-West

A RAPE Crisis Mid-West volunteer plans to make a bold move, by shaving off her beautiful long tresses in aid of the centre.

Áine O’Keeffe plans to shave off her beautiful, 25-inch-long locks on July 14 in a fundraiser aiming to raise awareness about the services Rape Crisis Midwest provides to all survivors of sexual violence.

“Public donations are crucial and allow Rape Crisis Midwest to keep their doors open and continue supporting all survivors of sexual violence,” Ms O’Keeffe said.

She is hoping to recruit other members of the public to join her, she added.

“I’m hoping, like many others who have fundraised in the past for Rape Crisis Midwest, to raise funds and awareness for the wonderful supports provided by the service for both female and male victims of sexual abuse and rape.”

Ms O’Keeffe plans to shave her head at 6pm, July 14, in the Kasbah Social Club on the Dock Road in an event open to the public.

She will then donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust, who make wigs free of charge for children and young adults who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and other alopecia-inducing illnesses.

Anyone who wishes to join Áine in shaving their head is welcome to do so.

Please contact Rape Crisis Midwest on administration2@rapecrisis.ie before June 29 to express your interest.

Anyone who cannot make it and still wishes to support Áine can donate online at her fundraising page.

Rape Crisis Mid-West opened its doors in Limerick in 1980 and since then has grown, opening two outreach centres in Ennis and Nenagh.

The centre provides a wide range of free support services to all survivors of sexual violence including: counselling, court and SATU company, free training and education programmes.