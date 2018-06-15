Limerick city apartment complex evacuated after fire scare

AROUND A dozen homeless families were forced to evacuate a city apartment complex after a fire alarm was raised this Thursday night.

The alarm was raised at the 30-unit famly hub on the Childers Road, near the Maldron Hotel.

At 11.38pm, Limerick Fire Service dispatched three units to the scene, and arrived within four minutes.

The Mulgrave Street brigade returned to their base at 12.13am.

No injuries were reported during the incident.