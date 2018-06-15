Fidget Feet dancers take to the Limerick sky in unique aerial art project

DANCERS from all over the world have flown to Limerick, only to be raised back into the sky at a unique one-off European aerial dance project this week.

Limerick-based aerial dance theatre company, Fidget Feet will host 16 local and international dancers, who will scale iconic buildings in the city centre as part of the Vertical Dance Forum, from June 13 to June 17.

The forum is a group of the world’s top seven vertical dance creators, whose aim is to train people in vertical dance and create new outdoor performances on historical sites, city centre buildings and outdoor nature landscapes.

Blank Canvas, the name of this week’s showcase, is the very first of its kind in Ireland, and will include staff and students from the Irish World Academy, where Fidget Reet is a resident company.

This week’s spectacle co-funded by the EU’s Creative Europe, with additional support from the Arts Council of Ireland, Limerick City and County Council and Donegal County Council.

The collective of dancers will take to the fortressed walls of King John’s Castle and the Strand Hotel this Friday and Saturday, from 10.30am and 4.30pm, when they will put what they learn into practice.

They will also travel to the Burren on Sunday, where they will identify an area to create a new performance.

On Sunday at 8pm, a discussion will take place at the Irish Aerial Creation Centre, located at the Old Burlington Industrial Estate in Corbally.

The discussion will look at exploring the idea of working with the council in curating a vertical dance programme as part of Limerick’s existing festivals in 2020.

Chantal McCormick, artistic director with Fidget Feet, said that this week’s project is a dream come true.

“Since Fidget Feet has moved to this fantastic city in 2014 as part of City of Cultural I have looked at all these fabulous buildings and dreamed to be able to fly on them and animate the city. Now with this European funded project, we are starting to make it happen and I am so thrilled.

“For me, this is only the beginning and we hope to work with the local Council and local festivals to commission a large scale vertical dance aerial show in the future for the city it’s the people.”