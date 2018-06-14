Three Limerick women to be recognised in ‘Ireland’s Most Powerful’ awards

THREE Limerick women are due to be recognised at the WXN Ireland’s Most Powerful Women: Top 25 Awards this Thursday evening.

Rugby referee Joy Neville, Dragon’s Den businesswoman Eleanor McEvoy and Sodexo Ireland president Margot Slattery will be awarded by the Women’s Executive Network (WXN), which is dedicated to the advancement and celebration of women in leadership positions.

The awards pay tribute to the outstanding women across Ireland who have advocated for diversity in the workforce, and who serve as an inspiration for the next generation of leaders.

“We are celebrating 25 of Ireland’s highest achieving women in diverse fields,” said Sherri Stevens, CEO of WXN.

“All 25 are role models for the generations who will follow – which is why it’s very important to recognise and celebrate their great achievements.”

The Top 25 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the initial candidates selected by WXN’s Proxy Committee.

Limerick’s Joy Neville is a former Ireland women’s rugby international captain and current rugby international referee. She has secured a number of firsts as a female referee in the men’s game.

Limerick native Eleanor McEvoy is the CEO of Budget Energy Ltd, a leading supplier of electricity in the Northern Ireland market. She previously built and sold two multi-million euro companies.

She became a household name across Ireland when she became a dragon on Dragon’s Den, and has since made investments in other promising businesses.

Margot Slattery is country president of Sodexo Ireland and has corporate governance and directorial responsibility for all its operations on the entire island of Ireland.

Ms Slattery has grown the business by 11 percent year on year since becoming managing director in 2012, and country president in 2015.

Past award winners include Actress and Screenwriter, Sharon Horgan; Director General of RTÉ, Dee Forbes; Justice Siofra O’Leary; Olympic Silver Medalist and Sailor, Annalise Murphy; Founder of Cocoa Brown, Marissa Carter; Emily O’Reilly, European Ombudsman; Susan Whelan, CEO of Leicester City Football Club; novelist Edna O’Brien; Breege O’Donoghue, Director of Penneys/Primark; and Rose Hynes, first female chair of an ISEQ listed company.

To mark this year’s awards, WXN is hosting an Awards Gala this Thursday evening at the InterContinental Hotel in Dublin, during which the winners receive their awards.