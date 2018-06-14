Limerick councillor wants measures for motorway into Limerick

LIMERICK councillor Daniel Butler has called for measures to tackle rush-hour tailbacks from the M7 motorway.

The Dooradoyle-based Fine Gael member, who sits on the travel and transport committee, said there is an urgent need for special measures to address tailbacks at Junctions 28 (Carew Park), 29 (Ballysimon Road) and 30 (the Mackey Roundabout).

It comes with an increase in employment in the National Technology Park primarily.​

“I have received a number of complaints from road users who use the junctions primarily on their way to work who are experiencing tailbacks of up to 2km onto a motorway with traffic travelling at between 100kph and 120kph. With traffic at a standstill and cars travelling at those speeds we have already seen accidents because of this; it’s only a matter of time before we see a fatality,” he predicted.

Cllr Butler, who is pictured, has held talks with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and he says they are looking at a number of measures including traffic light timing changes, warning signs and lane changes to alleviate the issue.

“The junctions are used by people who are on their to work in the University of Limerick, Plassey Industrial and Technology Park that houses companies like Cook Medical, Northern Trust and Johnson and Johnson to name but a few.

“It also provides access to employers at the Delta Retail Park and Northern Trust in that area and many more employees in the neighbouring industrial estates,” he explains.

“My primary motivation is the safety of the road users and we need to address that in the short term but in the long term we need a more comprehensive plan to address the extreme congestion in this area.”