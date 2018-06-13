Youth work plan for services in the Limerick and Clare region is unveiled 

A NEW YOUTH Work Plan for the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board aims to support youth work services in the Limerick and Clare region.

“Youth work is defined as a planned education programme that supports the social and personal development of young people in non-formal settings,” ETB chief executive George O’Callaghan said.

“The launch of this Youth Work Plan marks an important milestone in the development of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.”

There are many volunteer leaders in the region who give enormous time and energy to youth clubs, scout groups and special interest groups, he added.

“We very much look forward to working in partnership with these organisations to ensure the best possible outcomes for young people in Limerick and Clare.”

Development of the Youth Work Plan 2018-2021 began in 2017 with a wide-ranging consultation process led by the authority’s youth officers Cora Foley, Jackie Dwane and Seamus Bane.

The plan firmly focuses on ensuring that the young people get the best experiences that can be provided across the region.