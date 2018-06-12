University of Limerick confers largest group of medical graduates in its history

MORE THAN 200 medical graduates have been conferred at the University of Limerick, the largest cohort to do so in the history of UL.

UL this Tuesday conferred more than 200 graduates in general medicine, physiotherapy, paramedic studies and nursing and midwifery, the largest group of students to graduate with a Bachelor of Surgery from the Graduate Entry Medical School (GEMS).

The GEMS is “flourishing”, according to the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Engagement, Professor Kerstin Mey.

“As today’s graduates leave UL to begin their careers, they join a huge community of alumni making a difference in society around the globe,” Prof. Mey said.

“I know that the class of 2018 will continue to progress our health services and make a significant, positive impact in the lives of patients.”

Established in 2007, the Graduate Entry Medical School Programme at UL is open to graduates from any discipline and employs practical and interactive approaches to learning.

Awards conferred at Tuesday’s ceremony included: 154 Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, 20 Bachelor of Science in Paramedic Studies, 29 Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy and 4 Higher Diplomas in Midwifery.

Among the awards conferred this Tuesday was also one Masters of Arts in Journalism, two Master of Arts in Business Management, one Master of Science in Financial Services and three Master of Science in Sports Performance.