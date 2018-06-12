‘We Are Pride’ to celebrate LGBTQ culture and show Limerick as 'truly open’ city

THE countdown to the Limerick LGBTQ Pride Festival has officially begun, with the event set to celebrate people who have worked “tirelessly” behind the scenes to make Pride happen for Limerick.

‘We Are Pride’ Limerick LGBTQ Festival takes place in the city from Monday, July 2 until Saturday, July 7, with a wide range of events set to take place, culminating in the annual Pride Parade and PrideFest party.

Richard Lynch, Limerick Leader columnist and founder of ilovelimerick.com has been announced as the Grand Marshall of this year’s parade in honour of the ten years of service he has dedicated to the Limerick Pride organisation.

“Pride means the world to me and I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made as a community,” Richard said.

“I am beyond honoured to be asked to be the Grand Marshall as this Pride is set to build on the success and positive energy of previous years festivals, promoting community spirit, community engagement and celebration.”

The Limerick Pride Festival began in 2001, when Paddy Doyle and Nicole Dunphy organised the first celebration with events in both Cosmo and Yum Yum Niteclub, according to Richard.

“September 2008 was the first year I worked with Pride and that year it became a week-long event which I called I Love Limerick as I wanted it to be integrative and give the music, arts and culture of Limerick a platform.”

This was also the first year that the national 300ft Pride Flag was unfurled down O’Connell Street, according to Richard.

“That Pride was also the birth of ILoveLimerick.com, which will officially be ten years old this September,” he added.

There is something in store for everyone at this year’s festival, according to Limerick LGBTQ Pride chairperson Lisa Daly.

“We want to welcome everyone to join us in celebrating LGBTQ culture in Limerick and show Limerick for the truly open and accepting city that she is.”

“Our theme this year is We Are Pride; celebrating the people who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes over the years to make Pride happen for Limerick.”

Limerick Pride's Official Launch will be held on July 2 at McGettigans Pub at Limerick City Hotel.

Other events during the week include Print with Pride at the Limerick Printmakers, Cupcakes with Charnell at Hook & Ladder, Queens on the Cobbles at Cobblestones Joe, ‘I Heart the Cranberries at Dolans Warehouse and the Limerick Pride Youth Party.

The Limerick Pride Parade takes place on Saturday July 7, followed by PrideFest, a free-family friendly event, at the Hunt Museum from 3pm to 6pm.

A full line-up can be found at LimerickPride.ie.