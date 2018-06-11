New senior appointment announced at Limerick's Adare Manor

ADARE Manor has announced a new Director of Human Resources, the latest senior appointment at the five-star resort.

Deirdre Shanahan, who has over 20 years of experience in the high-end market, will lead an expanding team at Adare Manor as it prepares for its first summer season following its reopening.

The new director is no stranger to luxury settings, having previously worked at Kildare Village and Brown Thomas.

“We continue to grow and develop our team and we are delighted to welcome Deirdre to Adare Manor,” said General Manager, Paul Heery.

“Deirdre’s extensive experience working in the luxury sector will support the resort as we continue to attract top talent from Ireland and internationally to deliver our top quality personalised guest experience,” he added.

“Deirdre understands the importance of the highest of standards and as the resort continues to make its mark internationally, we have many exciting opportunities for individuals from Ireland and abroad who would like to be part of Adare Manor’s exciting next chapter.”

Deirdre is joining Adare Manor from Kildare Village, the luxury outlet shopping destination, having worked in a senior Human Resources role for over seven years.

During that time, Deirdre also recruited the Irish and international leadership team to support the highly successful business.

Prior to this, Deirdre spent over 12 years working with Brown Thomas in senior Human Resources positions, working across Brown Thomas Cork, Limerick and Galway.