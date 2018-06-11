Limerick court hears that teen needs hand held when crossing road after collision

A JUDGE has rejected an offer for a personal injury claim worth almost €9,000 after hearing that a teenage girl has to hold someone’s hand while crossing the road following a traffic collision in Limerick.

At a Limerick Civil Court sitting at Merchant’s Quay, Judge Gerald Keys, presiding, heard that a girl and her mother were struck by a car while crossing a road in Dooradoyle on March 9, 2017.

The plaintiff, who cannot be named because she is a minor, was represented by Michael Purtill BL, who stated that an offer of €8,787 was too low.

The court heard that the plaintiff suffered injuries to her neck, her right and left shoulders and elbows, and her hip.

He said that “psychologically, there has been a problem” following the road traffic collision last year.

“It has been impacting her on a daily basis,” the plaintiff’s representative said at a recent sitting.

Mr Purtill told Judge Keys that “she is very nervous crossing pedestrian crossings”.

He added that “she shouldn’t have to be holding someone’s hand when crossing the road”.

Judge Keys said that the case should be “more thoroughly investigated” and rejected the offer of €8,787.