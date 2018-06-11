Stats opens European headquarters in Limerick

PIONEERING data firm Stats Sports has officially opened its new offices in the heart Limerick – and its boss has his eyes set on creating up to 200 jobs here.

The company is operating from Riverstone House in Henry Street, and staff there will be providing on the button data to Google, and television companies globally for all 64 games of the upcoming Fifa World Cup finals.

Limerick’s operation will initially specialise in soccer, with other sports coming on stream in the coming months.

A global firm, Stats provides data for 45 sports, in 600 leagues to more than three billion customers, its chief executive Carl Mergele said.

“Stats is committed to driving innovation in team performance, fan experience and live sports data, and our new European headquarters in Limerick is ideally suited for this. We are thrilled to add Limerick to our global footprint and build a Limerick team that is as passionate about sports and innovation as we are.”

Already 70 people are working in the sixth floor offices overlooking the city centre, and it’s anticipated this will ramp up to 100 by the end of the year.

In order to make its decision to move to Limerick, Stats worked closely with IDA Ireland and SportsTech Ireland.

IDA director Mary Buckley said: “Limerick and the Mid-West region is so vibrant right now, and that energy, combined with rich sporting tradition and growing technology and life science clusters make it an ideal location for Stats to grow.”

