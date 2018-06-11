‘Silver lining’: GAA club in Limerick receives generous donation after third vandal attack

THE ‘senseless’ vandalism of a defibrillator in one County Limerick community has led to the ‘silver lining’ donation of a new device by a local medical device firm.

Just one day after a post by Askeaton GAA, highlighting the destruction of their defibrillator, was widely shared, the club received a kind donation of a new defibrillator from Fleming Medical.

The defibrillator at Askeaton GAA was taken out of its casing and dismantled late last week, the third time that the club’s AED has been destroyed.

Askeaton GAA posted to Facebook to highlight the damage caused, calling for local people to contact the gardai with any information.

“It’s with sad regret that once again our defibrillator has been vandalised,” read the post.

“It was totally dismantled and thrown out the back of the hurling wall, all pads destroyed, battery casket broken, and screen damaged beyond repair.

“What sense is this at all. We are at a loss as to why somebody would do this - not once but this is the third time our defibrillator has been damaged.

“If you have any information would you please contact the garda station,” finished the appeal.

And just over 24 hours later, the club posted again on Facebook.

“Behind every cloud is a silver lining. For the few bad people, there are many more good people, and yet again the goodness has shone through,” read the post, which added that “good triumphs evil”.

“Today we got donated a defibrillator from Fleming Medical. The company saw our post on FB and knew some of our members and offered to donate a defibrillator. This gesture has totally blown us away.

“We cannot express our gratitude enough. We received the defibrillator this evening. Thank you to Maeve Kenrick for presenting us with it. We will be forever grateful.”