WATCH: Limerick community recovers from flash flooding

WHILE Limerick woke up once more this morning to lovely sunny and clement weather this Saturday, it was a different story last night.

Warm balmy weather in the afternoon gave way to thunder and lightning at tea-time, hitting a number of homes in Cregan Avenue, Kileely, with residents lucky not to escape further damage, as two-foot of rain fell in a short time.

Marie Galligan Stokes, who captured a short video while travelling through the area, said: “I was visiting the area to see my mam and dad yesterday evening at around 5.50pm. I normally turn up the road into Hogan Avenue. It was only when I went to drive in, I was like ‘oh my God, I cannot drive in’.”

“My daughter Chloe was to get the bus home from LIT as it was starting and a lady saw her and held an umbrella to cover then. Chloe roared at the woman to put the umbella down as she felt they were going to get electrocuted from the lightning,” Marie, from Corbally, added.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe, who helped with the clean-up effort in Kileely, is hoping council staff come to the area on Monday to address the issue of overflowing drainpipes, and clean around them.