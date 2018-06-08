Orange Alert: Road Safety Authority issue warning to Limerick road users

LIMERICK road users are advised to take extra care using the roads this Friday, as Met Éireann warn of potential thunderstorms with frequent lightning.

Met Éireann has updated its status yellow rainfall alert to a status orange thunder alert, warning that there may be widespread thunderstorms and lightning in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Connacht.

With large amounts of rainfall potentially due to fall in a short period of time, and due to the possibility of spot flooding, the Road Safety Authority is advising drivers to take care during the potentially hazardous conditions.

According to the RSA, it takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads; Drivers are reminded to slow down, allow extra distance between cars, take care when driving behind trucks and buses and watch out for vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Drivers should use dipped headlights at all times and be mindful of aquaplaning, where tyre the tread fills with water, putting drivers at risk of losing control of their vehicle.

The RSA is also advising pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to be seen by wearing bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

Pedestrians should stick to the footpath, walking on the right hand side of the road.

The RSA has also advised that flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think and flooded roads should be avoided.

After going through water, drivers should drive slowly with their foot on the brake pedal for a short distance as this helps to dry the brakes.

Road users are also advised to watch out for washed out roads, earth slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects.

For more weather updates visit Met Eireann's website www.met.ie

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

The weather warning remains in place until 11.00pm this Friday night.