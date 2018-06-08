Yellow alert: Weather warning for 'thundery downpours' and lightning issued for Limerick

MET Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Limerick, which is set to come into effect from 12 noon this Friday.

Heavy rain is due to hit Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Kerry, Connacht and parts of Leinster, with thundery downpours and frequent lightning strikes expected this Friday afternoon and evening.

Met Eireann are also advising that the potentially large amount of rainfall in a short period of time could lead to spot flooding.

The status yellow rainfall warning remains in place until 11.00pm this Friday night.