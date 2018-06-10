Bloom: Green-fingered Limerick florist credits gran with her love of colour

GREEN fingers certainly run in the family for one fifth-generation Limerick florist, who has taken home silver at Bloom for a floral arrangement she dedicated to her grandmother Nancy, the founder of Lawless Flowers.

Nell Stritch received a silver medal for her floral art arrangement, entitled In Homage to My Grandmother, which she dedicated to Nancy Lawless, who opened the prominent city centre shop on Roches Street in 1982.

Ms Stritch, who is a florist herself with Lawless Flowers, said she was delighted to have placed at the prestigious flower and garden festival.

“It was my first time entering,” she said, adding that her win is very special because she had dedicated her piece to her grandmother.

Ms Stritch created her winning design using a mix of moss, gerberas, daisies, dill, clematis, sweet pea, roses, scabiosa and alliums.

“I wanted a very simple design and I chose a mix of pale pinks, cream and green,” Ms Stritch told the Limerick Leader.

“I also included a caption where I wrote ‘In homage to Nancy Lawless, my grandmother and friend, who taught me my love for colour, my flair for floristry, and the beauty in simplicity.’”

“It means a lot, and it means a lot to my grandmother Nancy as well,” Ms Stritch added.

“My uncle Dan, he owns Lawless Flowers, my mother Helen is a florist and then my great-grandmother and my great-great grandmother were both florists as well,” said Ms Stritch.

“My nana would always be telling me how her mother was such a great florist and how they’d have beautiful flowers in the house.

“My nana Nancy used to compete in flower competitions all of the time. She used to travel up to Dublin a lot to the huge national show in Ballsbridge and she always seemed to get first place and win gold. She would have entered the Limerick show as well out in Patrickswell, all over really.”

“My mother Helen used to enter competitions too and they used to compete against each other. Now she’s competing against me!”