Calls to turn carpark in County Limerick town into residential area

A HOUSING estate in Kilmallock “has a big problem with stray horses”, said local councillor Mike Donegan.

Fellow councillor Bill O’Donnell described it as “Victorian” at a meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal area.

Cllr Donegan put down a motion that Limerick City and County Council co-ordinate an agreed traffic management plan and social area for Deebert Close Estate in the town.

The Kilmallock councillor said many use the carpark in the estate when they are attending funerals.

“I do it myself. It was originally a public carpark. We all assume we can park there,” said Cllr Donegan. As an example of how dangerous the current situation is he said he nearly reversed over a child.

“There was a four-year-old girl on a tricycle behind my car. Only for getting out to put something in the boot I would have reversed over her,” said Cllr Donegan.

He called for the closing off the pubic car-park as there is sufficient car-park spaces in the vicinity. Cllr Gerald Mitchell, chairman, agreed that backing out is “very dangerous” due the children playing in the car-park.

Another issue Cllr Donegan raised was anti-social behaviour.

“There are problems in the estate. There are four pedestrian exits in the estate and they can run out them,” said Cllr Donegan.

“There is a big problem with stray horses in the estate. There is a bit of green area where kids should be playing at the back. The horses are put in there. There is very little being done about it,” he continued

Cllr Donegan said there is excellent engagement with the council and they are working to find a satisfactory conclusion for all concerned. Cllr Bill O’Donnell seconded the motion. “I do park there when I go to funerals. That car-park needs to be decommissioned. Kids are playing there and it is a quintessential pig in a poke. There is sufficient carparking to compensate for what you are losing,” said Cllr O’Donnell, who called for it to be turned into a proper living area for local residents.

Barry Murphy, senior executive engineer, said the council has met with residents in Deebert Close. He said it has been “difficult to find a consensus”. Mr Murphy said they have asked executive architect, Ton Joyce to “come up with an innovative solution acceptable to everybody”.