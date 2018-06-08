No homework for kids that sign up for County Limerick Mid-Summer run

IT IS definitely a case of healthy body equals a healthy mind in Castleconnell NS as every pupil who enters the Mid Summer Run gets a homework off voucher!

The 5km and 10km event takes place on Sunday, June 10 at 1pm in the picturesque village.

All monies will go towards Castleconnell Community Sports Facility - a close to half a million euros plan that includes a training size astroturf pitch, two basketball courts, walking track, car-park and changing facilities is to be located at the back of the national school. Phase one is the pitch.

This year to create an extra buzz and make the weeks leading up to the run more interesting the fundraising committee have come up with a novel idea. Richie Ryan, principal, has agreed to give every pupil that registers for the run a homework off voucher.

“With only a few weeks left in the school year, tests finished, school tours, active week coming up and the beautiful weather, there rightly isn't a lot of homework being given out so to be fair to the children we will allow children carry the voucher over until next year,” said Mr Ryan, who has an even more enticing offer for the most energetic class.

“There will also be a prize of a pizza party for the class with the most pupils who come on the day and complete the 5km family run/walk,” said Mr Ryan.

The principal said they began work on the community sports facility in 2015.

“The idea behind the project is to provide an astro turf play area for the pupils of our school during the school day and a facility for the community in the evenings and at weekends. The project is unanimously supported by all in the community and in particular by our two community partners – ACM Community Games and Ahane Camogie Club,” said Mr Ryan.

A number of fundraisers in that time included Stars in your Eyes, two monster table quizzes, bag packing and three mid-summer runs.

“We were successful with our Sports Capital Grant appeal and received €64,300. On top of this we have raised €40,000 so far with our various fundraising campaigns since we started on this road in 2015.

“We are still a way off in terms of the final figure we will need in order to make the astro turf pitch a reality but we can now see the finish line in site for the first time. We hope to be breaking ground in July 2019,” said Mr Ryan.

He says the Mid Summer Run has been a very successful fundraiser and they are looking forward to Sunday.

“We continue to receive fantastic support from the local community in terms of sponsorship and also goodwill on the day. We are also blessed to have a very hard working parents association who are very committed to seeing this project through to the end,” said Mr Ryan.

To register for the run, see www.midsummerrun.ie.