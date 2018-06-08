University of Limerick-based firm jumpAGrade pioneers online exam service

WITH the Leaving Certificate beginning in earnest this week, a Limerick company has pioneered Ireland’s first online tuition service.

jumpAGrade, based in the University of Limerick’s Nexus Innovation Centre, beside the Kemmy Business School, have set up the online platform, which pairs them with teachers providing one-to-one personalised feedback.

Ahead of this year’s exams, the firm has revealed that from a survey of over 200 subject choices, maths and science being most popular for students engaging in its services.

Some 25% of students are seeking support in maths, with 35% seeking help on sciences. After this comes the language subjects of English and Irish.

The analysis also revealed that female students would appear to be more likely to take on grinds, with 62% of the students of this gender.

David Neville, co-founder of the firm said: “We have been able to get a very decent snapshot of trends from looking at the subjects that jumpAgrade students from across the country are taking and they are confirming the importance of Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) with maths and the science subjects accounting for 60% of the uptake.”

“The bonus points available to Leaving Cert students doing higher level maths definitely have had a big impact. Our findings also suggest that these are the subjects that students need most help with but the positive to take from this is that they are actively looking for that support.”

Mr Neville also said that market analysis carried out by the company backs up concerns about student stress this time of year.

“Analysis of online trends show that use of search words ‘exam stress’ peaks in June. Stress is a big issue and that’s one of the main reasons why we do exam simulation with our students. Students are nervous as exams are a massive unknown and the best way to address that is through familiarity.”