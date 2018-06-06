Gardai 'anxious' to speak to possible witness of fatal M18 motorway crash

GARDAI are “anxious” to speak to a motorist who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the M18 Limerick-Galway motorway.

Gardai in Ennis are keen to talk to the male driver of a dark coloured Opel Insignia saloon car who may have witnessed the fatal collision between a red Ford Transit van and a white articulated Volvo truck at Junction 13 Southbound on the M18.

The fatal collision took place at 12.48pm on Tuesday, June 5.

Gardai had earlier appealed for witnesses following the fatal crash involving a truck and a car, which took place took place on the M18 southbound between J12 and J13, Gort to Ennis Road.

The sole occupant of the car, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065-6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111.